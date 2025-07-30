LHDN flags 5,800 taxpayers for failing to submit income tax forms

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,800 taxpayers have been identified for failing to submit their Income Tax Return Forms (BNCP) through the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia’s (LHDN) e-Invoicing monitoring system.

Following compliance actions aimed at taxpayers at risk of failing to report their income, LHDN reported that these individuals subsequently submitted their BNCP, declaring a total income of RM484 million, which contributed an additional RM82 million in tax revenue.

In a statement issued today, LHDN stated that since the implementation of e-Invoicing, it has been receiving data from individuals and companies conducting business transactions since August 1 of the previous year. The department has been actively monitoring taxpayer data verified in the MyInvois system.

This ongoing monitoring aims to ensure voluntary and consistent tax compliance, in line with the principle of fairness in the country’s taxation system.

“As of today, LHDN has processed approximately 413 million e-Invoices, with over 83,000 taxpayers participating. This includes taxpayers from phases one to three, who are required to implement e-Invoicing, as well as voluntary participants from phases four and five,” the statement read.

LHDN expressed satisfaction with the positive response from taxpayers but emphasiaed that those whose grace periods have ended must fully comply with e-Invoicing guidelines.

Taxpayers are urged to maintain up-to-date records and ensure full compliance to avoid enforcement actions.

For assistance, LHDN offers dedicated advisory services, including a 24-hour helpdesk at 03-8682 8000, MyInvois Live Chat, and email support at myinvois@hasil.gov.my. Taxpayers can also visit LHDN offices or submit feedback via the MyInvois customer form at feedback.myinvois.hasil.gov.my. - Bernama