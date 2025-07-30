Cyclists trap driver in middle lane, sparks debate

PETALING JAYA: A woman driver has shared dashcam footage online showing a group of cyclists riding in a large formation on a public road, overtaking her car simultaneously from both the left and right lanes, effectively trapping her vehicle in the middle.

The incident, believed to have occurred in Section 4, Shah Alam, was uploaded by TikTok user @eurekachan, who accompanied the post with the caption, “Cyclist please stay in one lane.”

In her post, the woman explained that she was unable to switch to the far-right lane due to the cyclists blocking both sides of her car.

She claimed the cyclists’ erratic positioning forced her to remain in the middle lane.

The 47-second clip, which has since gained widespread attention, shows more than 20 cyclists clad in full riding gear, occupying multiple lanes of the road.

The video triggered a wave of reactions in the comments section, with netizens divided over the cyclists’ behaviour.

While some defended the group, others strongly criticised their actions as irresponsible and hazardous, not only for themselves but also for other road users.

Earlier this month, another group of cyclists was involved in a confrontation with a bus driver.

The cyclists accused the driver of forcing them to the far left side of the road, allegedly coming dangerously close and nearly causing an accident.

However, video footage contradicting the cyclists’ claims as it appeared that the group was riding side-by-side, obstructing traffic.