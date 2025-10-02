Light Behind Bars programme offers second chance to inmates in Malaysia

BANGI: The ‘Sinar di Sebalik Tirai Besi’ programme demonstrates the government’s commitment to giving inmates a second chance to rebuild their lives after serving their sentences.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the programme also helps reduce the country’s reliance on foreign workers in the public cleansing sector.

He announced that 1,100 graduates have completed the programme so far, with the government believing every individual deserves a second opportunity.

Nga spoke after officiating the Fourth Malaysian Skills Certificate Convocation Ceremony at an event attended by Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed.

Participants in this collaborative programme receive a monthly allowance of 500 ringgit and recognised skills certification through partnerships with multiple government agencies.

Those completing SKM Level 2 become eligible to apply for jobs with concession companies or local authorities throughout Malaysia.

The ministry will continue spearheading efforts to train more inmates as skilled workers aligned with national technical education goals.

Today’s convocation celebrated 243 inmates receiving SKM Level 2 in Manual Public Cleaning Operations after eight months of training at vocational centres.

Five corporation officers also received SKM Level 3 in Executive Corporate Secretary through Recognition of Prior Achievement.

Minister Nga separately called on all local authorities to settle their outstanding debts to ensure sustainable public cleaning services.

He revealed that outstanding debts have been reduced from 500 million ringgit to approximately 200 million ringgit through recent efforts.

The ministry will take stronger action to recover the remaining debts from local authorities across the country.

Regarding the MyKiosk programme, Nga confirmed investigations found no elements of power abuse or mismanagement in its implementation.

The programme has achieved a 95% occupancy rate as of September, with the remaining five percent being relocated to better locations.

KPKT will introduce MyKiosk 3.0 featuring more attractive, solar-friendly and competitive designs for small traders.

Approximately 7,000 families from the B40 group have benefited from this initiative along with small traders and hawkers nationwide. – Bernama