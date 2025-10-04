KPWKM child advocacy programme implemented in 337 schools, exceeds target

GEORGE TOWN: The Child Protection Advocacy Programme: KASIH Kanak-Kanak has been successfully implemented in 337 schools, involving 128,148 students since 2024, exceeding the initial target of 300 schools.

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) said the target of 300 schools remains for this year, and as of yesterday, 327 schools have been involved, exceeding the target with an achievement rate of 109%.

In addition to schools, the programme has been expanded to 30 Children’s Activity Centres (PAKK) nationwide to widely involve the community, with 19 PAKK already participating in the programme.

In Penang, 30 schools participated in the Child Protection Advocacy Programme: KASIH Kanak-Kanak involving 5,087 students, and another 20 schools are targeted for this year.

The event was officiated by KPWKM secretary-general Dr Maziah Che Yusoff at the Kuala Muda PAKK in Seberang Perai Utara near here today.

KPWKM also said that statistics from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) show that a total of 697 child abuse cases were recorded in Penang from January to August 2025, with 184 cases in Seberang Perai Utara.

Meanwhile, Maziah called for the cooperation of all parties to raise awareness about child safety and protection, and to strengthen community networks.

The challenges of the digital era expose children to the risks of abuse, neglect, online exploitation and cyberbullying, and therefore society needs to report any cases through Talian Kasih at 15999 for immediate action.

Child Protection Advocacy Programme: KASIH Kanak-Kanak is designed to raise public awareness about various forms of child abuse, including physical, emotional, sexual, neglect and exploitation.

The effort is being carried out based on the Child Act 2001 (Act 611), which emphasises the right to full protection for all children. – Bernama