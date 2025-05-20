LANGKAWI: The Communications Ministry will continue monitoring efforts to ensure high-speed internet connectivity throughout the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25).

Its minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, said this was crucial to ensure the prestigious event can be enjoyed not only by the local community but also by Malaysians across the country via television and social media platforms.

“Alhamdulillah, this time we’ve addressed many of the past issues, and the internet connectivity is significantly better than before. This improvement is not only seen at the exhibition grounds but across Langkawi.

“So, insha-Allah, we will continue monitoring to make sure this grand and high-profile event can be fully enjoyed by all Malaysians,” he told Bernama after visiting the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Telecommunications Monitoring Centre for LIMA’25 here today.

Earlier, Fahmi also visited the booths of Telekom Malaysia, the MCMC Pavilion and Measat Global Bhd (Measat), accompanied by the Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the MADANI Government, expressed his excitement over the 17th edition of the exhibition, describing it as a reflection of Malaysia’s capabilities in defence research and development.

“I’m really impressed not only by the products showcased by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) but also by innovations developed directly by the Armed Forces.

“Several of the technologies they presented, whether in drone systems or communications, are very impressive and capable of reducing operational costs. This proves that our defence teams have tremendous creative ideas,” he said.

He said these efforts deserve support, encouragement and investment to further spur innovation and self-reliance in the defence sector.

At the same time, Fahmi noted that LIMA’25 continues to demonstrate Malaysia’s ability to bring together a large number of nations through the largest maritime and aerospace exhibition in Southeast Asia, since its inception in 1991.