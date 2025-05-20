LANGKAWI: An aerial display by three F/A-18D Hornet aircraft and three Sukhoi SU-30MKM fighter jets, belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), kick-started the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) today.

The opening of the exhibition and the RMAF Opening Gambit was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was accompanied by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The spectacular opening act was then further enlivened with a formation and aerobatic air show involving all 25 aerial assets, including six Pilatus PC-7 MK II training aircraft, two A400M transport aircraft, three C130H aircraft and eight helicopters of various types, including the EC-725, AW-139 and EC120B.

The thrilling performance was held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) airspace here and was witnessed by thousands of visitors, including local and foreign delegates as well as people in the surrounding area.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil as well as Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

This year’s LIMA, which is the 17th edition, brings together 860 exhibitors from 24 countries, of which 426 are international companies and 434 are local companies.

The five-day exhibition, which ends on May 24, is seen as a platform to further strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for defence and aerospace.

LIMA’25 is co-organised by the Ministry of Defence and Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), focusing on innovation and enhancing competitiveness among industry players in line with technological advancements.

Themed “Today’s Innovation, Tomorrow’s Achievements”, this year’s exhibition remains one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in Southeast Asia since its inception in 1991.