Award winning research project

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) achieved a significant milestone by winning “Research Project of the Year: STEM” at the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2025, held on 22 April 2025 in Macao.

The award was conferred in recognition of its groundbreaking project, “Revolutionary 3D Multi-Material Printing System”, led by Lee Kong Chian at the Faculty of Engineering and Science (LKC FES) together with academic Assoc Prof Dr Tey Jing Yuen and his research team.

Their innovation transforms the landscape of additive manufacturing by offering a safer, cost-effective and environmentally friendly 3D printing solution that significantly lowers the barriers to entry for both industries and researchers alike.

Dr Tey said, “Conventional metal 3D printing relies on costly laser systems and expensive auxiliary support systems, which limit accessibility for smaller industries and researchers.

“We wanted to create a safer, eco-friendly alternative that lowers financial barriers. This project embodies our commitment to empowering local innovation through sustainable engineering solutions.”

In demonstrating the versatility of the system, the team successfully produced 3D-printed articles using a variety of materials, including ceramic, stainless steel, copper, silicone, and other metal alloys-highlighting the technology’s wide-ranging industrial applications.

The successful team comprised of founder and managing director of Solid Lab Sdn Bhd Dr Bryan Cheong Chee Yuen, LKC FES academics Assoc Prof Dr Yeo Wei Hong and Assoc Prof Dr Tee Shiau Foon as well as postgraduate students Ang Xiang, Sean Fong Wei Zen, Lim Jeng Jit, Tan Xuan Qing and Leong Jia Wei.

Together they developed an innovative technique that premixes metal powder with a liquid binder to form a semi-liquid mixture known as ‘slurry’. This ‘slurry’ can be safely handled in open environments and printed directly.

The method not only enhances safety and reduces environmental impact, but also cuts production costs by more than half compared to conventional laser-based 3D printing systems.

The research project, supported by government and industry partners, has secured multiple accolades and international patent filings.

Its impact is now being further realised through the establishment of Solid Lab Sdn Bhd, a UTAR spin-off company founded by the research team.

Dr Tey emphasised, “The founding of Solid Lab bridges the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world application. Our mission is to make advanced manufacturing a reality for everyone, unlocking new possibilities for industries while inspiring a new era of homegrown technological excellence.”

With strategic partnerships in place and plans to expand across Southeast Asia, Solid Lab aims to position Malaysia as a regional leader in accessible and sustainable advanced manufacturing.

The judging panel commended the project for its strong engineering foundation and far-reaching impact, stating that it opened the door to the technological potential of 3D-printing systems while ensuring cost efficiency, reducing environmental impact and facilitating technology transfer to the local industry.

This win not only cements UTAR’s reputation for innovation, but also marks a significant step in the university’s ongoing contributions to impactful research.

