KUALA LUMPUR: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA ’25) is underway with strong participation from the United States (US), reaffirming its robust defence and economic engagement with Malaysia.

US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan said the presence of American defence and aerospace firms at LIMA ’25 further reflects the breadth of US-Malaysia ties beyond the military domain.

“From our aircraft and warships to our companies and innovators, the American presence at LIMA ’25 demonstrates our robust military and commercial engagement across the region.

“We are proud to stand with Malaysia as partners, friends, and defenders of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said in a statement, published on the official website of the US Embassy in Malaysia.

More than 400 US military personnel are taking part in the biennial exhibition through static displays, aerial demonstrations, and professional exchanges aimed at strengthening regional security and cooperation.

US military units on display include one US Air Force C-130J Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Airlift Wing, the US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), two F/A-18E Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron 137, and one MH-60R from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49.

The US Navy’s Carrier Air Wing 17, attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is also involved in aerial demonstrations with two F/A-18s.

Vice Admiral Fred Kacher, Commander of the US 7th Fleet, described Malaysia as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific, citing the countries’ continued cooperation through joint naval activities.

“Malaysia continues to be a key partner for us in the Indo-Pacific.

“We conduct numerous exercises and exchanges at sea and ashore between our navies every year to advance our close cooperation and maritime domain awareness that makes both our navies better,” he said.

Rear Admiral Fred Goldhammer, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, said the reception from Malaysian partners has been exceptional, underscoring the shared commitment to regional stability.

“Our participation in this dynamic showcase of multinational strength is a testament to our ability to operate cohesively across a challenging and evolving maritime landscape.

“Their commitment to regional security and cooperation mirrors our own, and we are honoured to operate alongside them,” he said.

Held from May 20 to 24, LIMA ’25 is organised by the Malaysian Defence Ministry and brings together regional and international military, industry, and government leaders to showcase advancements in the maritime and aerospace sectors.

This year’s edition marks the largest maritime and aerospace exhibition in Southeast Asia since LIMA was first held in 1991.