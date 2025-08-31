LKIM boosts downstream sector to address fish supply shortages

TUMPAT: The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority is implementing proactive measures to address fish supply shortages by strengthening the downstream processing sector.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil stated that the initiative ensures a steady supply of fish-based products like keropok to meet growing tourism and food industry demand.

He confirmed that raw fish supply remains sufficient but production capacity remains limited due to insufficient processing facilities.

“As a first step, LKIM has set up a fillet processing plant in Besut to increase output,” he told reporters after the Gelombang Samudera MADANI programme at Pantai Sri Tujoh.

His comments addressed recent reports of tamban fish shortages affecting traditional keropok producers in Terengganu over the past two years.

Some producers have suspended operations for weeks due to raw material shortages according to industry reports.

LKIM is encouraging fishermen’s associations nationwide to explore downstream ventures with equipment, funding and skills training support.

“This business does not require large capital, only commitment,” Muhammad Faiz emphasised.

Fishermen can increase earnings by producing value-added products like keropok, candied squid and other seafood items alongside fresh fish sales.

The authority has introduced the One Fishermen’s Association, One Business agenda to strengthen association roles in income generation and supply consistency.

Muhammad Faiz stressed that food security must remain a national priority as a basic necessity.

He cautioned that neglect could lead to economic colonisation by external parties taking over the sector.

“Fishermen are the frontliners of national development contributing to food security and economic strength,” he affirmed.

Regarding monsoon season challenges, LKIM provides a monthly Cost of Living Allowance of RM300 to more than 36,000 fishermen nationwide.

Additional support includes fisheries complexes and economic support groups to sustain livelihoods during seasonal disruptions.

Fishermen can diversify income through creative use of marine resources including frozen fillets, dried seafood, keropok or shell-based handicrafts.

Muhammad Faiz encouraged maintaining industrious and competitive approaches to marine resource utilisation. – Bernama