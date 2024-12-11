Local defence industry encouraged to offer second career paths for veterans

SUNGAI BULOH: The Ministry of Defence has urged local defence industry players to provide second career opportunities for future Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that this approach would add value to the local defence industry and enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of military veterans.

“We encourage defence industry players, especially those with contractual obligations to the government, to create second career opportunities for future MAF veterans,“ he said at the Malaysian Skills Diploma Award Ceremony at the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (PERHEBAT) Complex here today.

According to Adly, PERHEBAT will continue to prioritise initiatives that empower the socio-economic wellbeing of military veterans.

PERHEBAT’s programmes, such as the Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL), have added value and opportunities for military personnel and veterans to pursue further education, increasing their employability in the job market.

During his speech at the ceremony, Adly said that to date, 5,202 MAF personnel and veterans had been awarded the Malaysian Skills Diploma through the RPEL initiative.

He said PERHEBAT had implemented job placement initiatives and training programmes in collaboration with public and private agencies to enable second careers for MAF veterans.

The Deputy Defence Minister also witnessed the signing of six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between PERHEBAT and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Open University Malaysia (OUM), Jelita TVET Women Academy Sdn Bhd, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), Invest Selangor Bhd, the Malaysian Equine Council, and Richiamo Coffee Sdn Bhd.

Also present were PERHEBAT chairman Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Armed Forces Fund Board chairman Tan Sri Azizan Ariffin.