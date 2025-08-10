Kuching City Crush KTRW 4-0 as PDRM and DPMM Draw 2-2

KUCHING City FC delivered a commanding performance with a 4-0 victory over Kelantan The Real Warriors (KTRW) in the Super League at the State Stadium in Kuching.

Cameroonian striker Ronald Ngah Wanja was the standout performer, netting twice in the sixth and 71st minutes.

Timor Leste’s Joao Pedro added to the tally with a 17th-minute strike, while Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah Usman sealed the win in stoppage time.

In another match, PDRM FC staged a dramatic comeback to hold Brunei’s DPMM FC to a 2-2 draw at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

DPMM raced to an early lead with goals from Muhammad Ramadhan Sananta and Miguel Oliveira in the third and sixth minutes.

PDRM’s South Korean import Park Tae-su rescued his side with a quickfire double in the 68th and 72nd minutes to salvage a point. – Bernama