KUALA LUMPUR: National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has urged more film producers and artistes to produce works capable of promoting unity and patriotism.

Film, he said, was a very powerful medium to share messages of unity and love, and can be a platform to remind Malaysians, especially youth, about the Malaysian spirit.

“We are in the era when good values and pride in the country’s struggle and history need to be always kept alive. Nationhood themed films play this role by depicting the stories of our struggle, sacrifice and unity that built our country.

“This is history’s lessons shown creatively, capable of touching our hearts and closing the gap between generations,” he said in his speech at the screening of KITA - Sabah Menyambut Kepelbagaian at Wisma Huazong, Seri Kembangan near here today, adding that such films were in line with the government’s commitment to strengthen racial relations and to build a harmonious country.

He said that KITA - Sabah Menyambut Kepelbagaian was a film that showcased Sabah’s uniqueness and beauty as a state that united various cultures, religions and languages under a single banner.

“The film is an example of how art can be a bridge that connects us all. I believe the film not only is entertaining, but can educate us about unity and tolerance.

“It serves as a reminder to us as Malaysians that we need to respect differences, find common ground to progress as a people and to continue to instil unity in our daily lives,” he added.