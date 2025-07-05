Lorry driver arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist in Permatang Pauh

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a trailer lorry driver today to assist in investigation into the fatal crash involving his lorry and a motorcycle along Jalan Permatang Pauh near here yesterday.

Central Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Helmi Aris said police learned of the crash at 8.20 pm yesterday and investigations showed the motorcyclist, who was from Mak Mandin heading to Permatang Pauh, passed the traffic lights at a T-junction when the lights were green.

“At the same time, a trailer coming from the opposite direction suddenly turned right without stopping at the lights and the motorcyclist was unable to avoid it and hit the middle left section of the trailer.

“The 19-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the lorry driver was unhurt,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The driver tested negative for his urine test, he said, adding that a remand application would be made at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court. - Bernama