KUANTAN: Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said 2,263 investigation papers had been recorded involving commercial cases in Pahang with losses amounting to RM95 million in 2024.

“The value showed an increase of 59 per cent compared to 2023 and a total of 1,776 arrests were recorded last year. A total of 929 investigation papers were successfully charged in court, thus achieving the key performance indicator of the set charge of 53.1 per cent,“ he said in his speech at the Monthly Assembly of the Pahang Police Contingent, here today.

Meanwhile, he said the Pahang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recorded a proud success last year when it recorded a case resolution percentage of 61.28 per cent where the Pekan district topped the case resolution percentage with 80.65 per cent.

“In addition, there was a drop in the number of violent crime indices which was 387 cases compared to 409 cases in 2023, and this showed that the Pahang JSJ is on the right track in ensuring the state’s security at an optimal level,“ he said.

Commenting on the performance of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, he said a total of 12,466 cases with 13,814 total arrests for various drug abuse offences was recorded last year.

“The value of drug seizures shows an increase of RM7 million compared to 2023 while the value of seized assets related to drugs is estimated at RM1.8 million, equivalent to 40.2 per cent.

“The settlement rate of narcotics crime cases also recorded 11,350 cases successfully resolved, equivalent to 95 per cent,“ he said.

He said the Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) recorded 419 cases of fatal accidents, a decrease of 25 cases compared to the previous year.