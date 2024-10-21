Low level of awareness in Kelantan even after new smoking control Act enforced - Dr Zaini

KOTA BHARU: The level of awareness among Kelantan citizens with regard to the harmful effects of smoking, and unethical promotional and marketing activities remain low, even though the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) came into force on Oct 1.

Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Husin said according to his team’s observations and enforcement, there are still individuals smoking in prohibited areas, including food premises and restaurants.

“There are still those smoking in food premises...enforcement officers cannot be everywhere to enforce at all times, so it depends on the awareness and sense of responsibility of individuals,“ he said while officiating the Act 852 Mega Enforcement Operation here yesterday.

“We have also issued a total of 1,443 advocacy notices and 12 Section 47 notices under Act 852.”

Following that, through the enforcement carried out today, a total of 1,201 types of premises were inspected by the state health department, including four special shops (electronic cigarettes/cigars/cigarettes), 52 convenience stores, 49 grocery stores, 502 food premises/eateries, and 594 premises of other categories.

The mega operation involved 190 members from five agencies including the police, customs, Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and the Kota Baru Municipal Council-Islamic City.