LPPKN gets RM16.6 million for fertility and parenting programmes

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development has allocated RM16.6 million to the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) to run fertility support programmes and family-focused initiatives aimed at improving public well-being.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the allocation is part of the RM4.187 billion under Budget 2026 earmarked for her ministry to support the welfare of women, families, and communities.

She stated that this funding will support initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives, such as the Fertility Assistance and Infertility Advocacy Programme, Reproductive and Social Health Education (PEKERTI), parenting education, and the National Family Agenda.

Speaking at the Kasih Keluarga Programme and launch of National Family Month 2025 in Santubong today, Nancy said the allocation reflects the MADANI government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening what she called the nation’s true backbone, which is its families.

Also present were LPPKN director-general Abdul Shukur Abdullah and chairman Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

Nancy said the initiative also forms part of the government’s broader efforts to address Malaysia’s birth rate by encouraging couples to start families earlier.

She explained that Malaysia is still facing a population shortfall, so the government is encouraging married couples to have children to help grow the national population.

She added that boosting parenting education is more critical than ever, especially as modern-day parents grapple with the growing influence of gadgets and social media on their children.

Nancy stressed that this is why the government is committed to strengthening parenting education and instilling core family values.

She noted that Kasih Keluarga also marks the start of National Family Month 2025, which will run throughout November with a theme centred on the family as the foundation of national resilience.

She concluded that the funding is a strategic move by the ministry to not only reinforce family institutions, but also tackle social issues and Malaysia’s fertility challenges head-on. – Bernama