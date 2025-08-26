LRT3 expected to launch year-end, Loke confirms

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pic) said the LRT3 line from Klang to Petaling Jaya is expected to start operations before the end of this year.

While no specific month has been confirmed, Loke said the line was initially slated to open by the end of the third quarter, but testing requirements have caused a slight delay.

“We are committed to ensuring that the LRT3 route will be operational before year-end,” he said at a press conference following the Ministry of Transport’s monthly assembly.

He added that this is one of two major milestones for the Ministry of Transport this year.

The Ministry has closely monitored the project, which aims to improve public mobility in the Klang Valley.

“Some of these projects have been underway for a long time, and we now hope they can be made accessible to the public before the end of the year,” he said.

In July, Loke confirmed that as of July 10, the LRT3 project connecting Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia, Klang was 99.2% complete.

The line had originally been scheduled to commence operations on September 30.