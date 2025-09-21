LTAT donates RM200,000 for MADANI programmes at Lok Kawi Camp

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces Fund Board have launched a RM150,000 project to upgrade facilities at Masjid As-Salam in Lok Kawi Camp.

LTAT chief executive Mohammad Ashraf Md Radzi confirmed the mosque upgrading work is fully sponsored by the fund board in collaboration with its group company UAC Berhad.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin officiated the handover during his visit to the camp and presented a mock cheque for RM50,000 to two schools under the MADANI Adopted School programme.

Mohammad Ashraf stated that these initiatives express appreciation for Malaysian Armed Forces personnel through welfare, educational, and financial empowerment assistance.

The MADANI Adopted School programme now encompasses 38 schools at military camps nationwide with a total allocation of RM950,000.

The LTAT Foundation also distributed RM15,000 in direct financial aid to 30 underprivileged MAF families facing critical health issues at the camp.

LTAT conducted its Contributor Benefits and Financial Literacy briefing programme which has benefited over 40,000 personnel since December 2023.

Group company Pharmaniaga Berhad provided free health checkups including blood glucose and pressure tests to encourage continuous healthcare among personnel.

Lok Kawi Camp is one of five camps selected under the Santuni MADANI Camp initiative with a RM500,000 nationwide allocation benefiting over 5,900 MAF families.

The fund board also expressed solidarity with Sabah flood victims and pledged continued support for affected communities and MAF families during this challenging period. – Bernama