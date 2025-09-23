Snake crosses road, causes two-car crash in Malaysia

A python snake that suddenly crossed the road caused a car driver to panic, resulting in an accident involving two vehicles.

Through a video post by @dikotakmancis on TikTok, the driver of the front car braked suddenly after spotting the snake crossing, before being rear-ended by the vehicle behind.

The video post attracted social media users’ attention with various comments and reactions.

“If the situation doesn’t allow it, just drive through. Now it’s become a different story, the snake is already enjoying itself in the forest,“ commented @prebet__sapu.

“Has a report been made that the snake crossed without looking left and right? Can we claim from the snake’s insurance if it’s like this,“ said @amizulfazli_.

“Wanting to stop isn’t wrong, but you need to be smart about checking the speed of the car behind you. If it’s not suitable, don’t stop,“ commented Afiq.

@SRITARAN@THEEBAN asked: “In this instance, whose fault ?”, to which the video uploader responded saying, “Well, as usual if a police report is lodged, the fault lies in the second vehicle, despite the snake being the primary cause.”