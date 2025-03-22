LTU Expressway not ready for Aidilfitri opening - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has dismissed claims that the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway will be opened soon.

Commenting on a viral video circulating on social media, which claimed that Section 4A of the LTU, covering part of the road between Raub, Kuala Lipis, and Gua Musang, would be opened for Aidilfitri, he clarified that the route was still under construction, with the expected completion date set for Aug 26.

“I was informed by the Public Works Department (PWD) that construction progress on this route has reached 83.21 per cent,” he said in a statement, today.

Acknowledging road users’ eagerness to use the new route, especially for their Aidilfitri journey home, he urged the public not to spread unverified information.

Nanta cautioned that spreading unverified information could pose risks to road users’ safety, and lead to potential dangers.

“Of course, I also hope this route can be opened as scheduled for the convenience of all road users, especially those making journeys home to Pahang and Kelantan.

“However, to ensure the comfort and safety of all road users, I urge everyone to be patient, allowing the route to be completed properly, and to the highest standards,” he said.