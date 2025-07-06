Lula confirms ASEAN Summit attendance, urges Brazil biz to seize opportunities

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has officially confirmed his attendance at the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur this October.

His participation follows an earlier invitation extended by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum opening, Lula expressed gratitude for the invitation and stressed the importance of proactive engagement.

“I would like to convey my sincere thanks to the Prime Minister of Malaysia for this invitation. I will participate in the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October,“ he said.

Lula urged Brazilian entrepreneurs to prepare for the summit, highlighting its significance as a key business platform.

“I invite Brazilian businessmen and women to get ready to travel to Malaysia, those who want to sell should go, and those who want to buy should also attend. Don’t just wait and expect things to happen,“ he added.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also addressed the forum with a speech titled “Bridging Continents, Building Future: A Shared Agenda for Sustainable Progress.

” The event was attended by Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Ricardo Alban, President of the Brazilian Confederation of National Industry (CNI).

Malaysia’s presence at the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit is notable as it holds the ASEAN 2025 chairmanship and recently attained BRICS Partner Country status on Jan 1, 2025. The summit will bring together leaders from BRICS member and partner nations for the first time. - Bernama