KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to continuing its collaboration with international partners in achieving fairer, more sustainable and resilient development for the collective well-being, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He stressed this during a meeting with United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) executive secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana today.

Anwar said Malaysia would continue to play an active role in strengthening its relationship with UNESCAP and other international bodies to ensure that economic and social development in the Asia-Pacific region is further empowered.

“This discussion is in line with Malaysia’s aspirations as ASEAN Chair in 2025, where inclusion and sustainability will remain the core pillars of the regional agenda,” he said in a Facebook post today.

UNESCAP is one of the five UN regional commissions promoting inclusive, resilient and sustainable development.

The commission engages with ASEAN through various initiatives, such as investment promotion workshops and green investment projects.