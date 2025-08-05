M’sia losing talent to career stagnation, not higher pay

PETALING JAYA: To bring back government-sponsored Malaysian graduates, the focus must go beyond wages.

Fixing career pathways and restoring meritocracy are essential to making home a place worth returning to.

Economist Prof Geoffrey Williams said retaining top talent requires bold reforms that promote merit-based progression, create high-skilled jobs and liberalise social attitudes rather than relying on restrictive scholarship bond systems, which he described as “indentured programmes”.

“The main reasons are the lack of job opportunities in Malaysia for high-skilled graduates, poor career development and limited promotion prospects. Older individuals tend to hold on to senior positions and career progression is often not merit-based.

“Contrary to popular belief, salaries are not the main reason scholars leave and remain abroad. Although pay is typically higher overseas, so is the cost of living. In fact, Malaysia often offers more attractive lifestyle options.”

Williams noted that while many view the trend as a national loss, the financial impact may not be as significant.

Scholars who choose to repay their bonds early effectively free up funds for new recipients.

He criticised the current system for placing a moral burden on scholars to “give back”, likening the bond scheme to being trapped in a job without the freedom to leave – a key reason why many choose to pay off their contracts and remain overseas.

“The only reforms that can truly retain top Malaysian talent and encourage their return are improving merit-based progression, creating

high-skilled jobs, liberalising social attitudes and ending indentured

bond programmes.”

He also urged the government to overhaul higher education funding by abolishing loans for local universities and modernising scholarship schemes.

“Removing bonds, obligations and expectations of gratitude would make scholarships more appealing and fair. The good news is that we’re also seeing an inflow of highly qualified individuals from abroad.”

National Association of Private Educational Institutions secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin said the decision by many sponsored students to remain overseas should not be interpreted as disloyalty, but rather

a reflection of the opportunities available abroad.

“Many of our sponsored students excel and are offered promising roles overseas. This highlights the areas we need to improve domestically, not just job creation, but also creating an environment where returning is viable and meaningful.”

However, Teh warned that when high-performing scholars choose to stay abroad, Malaysia loses potential leaders, experts and innovators vital to national development.

He pointed out that these graduates are part of a talent pipeline built for the country’s progress and their absence creates a gap that is difficult to fill, not just in numbers but in quality

and depth.

“While scholarship bonds and return service agreements have a role, they alone aren’t enough to draw scholars back.”

Teh emphasised the need to support reintegration through impactful job placements, mentorship and a clear sense of purpose.

“If we can offer them roles that are fulfilling and meaningful, many will return, not out of duty, but because they see a future here.

“Younger graduates today seek purpose, flexibility and impact. When Malaysia becomes a land of opportunity, not merely a place of origin, our talent will find its way home.”

Last month, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo revealed that Malaysia is facing a critical brain drain, with 1.86 million Malaysians having left the country over the past 50 years.

That figure represents 5.6% of the population, significantly higher than the global average of 3.6%.

Since 2010, more than 2,800 government-sponsored Malaysian students have graduated and taken up jobs abroad, with an estimated one in six failing to return after completing their studies.