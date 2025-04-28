PUTRAJAYA: The Maldives and Malaysia have reaffirmed their longstanding diplomatic ties, with both nations expressing hope to expand cooperation in education, trade, technology and climate resilience.

Following a series of meetings in Putrajaya with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu described the discussions as very fruitful and grounded in mutual respect, shared values and a strong foundation of Islamic faith.

“This year, we celebrate the 57th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between our two countries.

“Over the decades, our partnership has matured into one characterised by high-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister, the government and the people of Malaysia for the generous assistance and cooperation extended to the Maldives over the years, especially in developing our human resource capacity,” Muizzu said during a joint press conference with Anwar here today.

Muizzu is on a four-day official visit to Malaysia, which began yesterday.

Muizzu also expressed deep gratitude to the Malaysian government for its generous assistance in building human capital in the Maldives, particularly through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

“The MTCP has contributed immensely to the capacity building of our civil servants over the years,” he said.

The MTCP, established in 1980 as Malaysia’s contribution to the South-South Cooperation (SSC) initiative, is conducted through the sharing of Malaysia’s development experiences and expertise with other developing countries.

The SSC is a collaborative process where two or more developing countries, often referred to as the Global South, work together to achieve their shared development goals.

Muizzu also acknowledged the over 600 scholarship opportunities extended by Malaysian higher education institutions to Maldivian students and praised Malaysia’s supportive visa arrangements, particularly the Guardian Visa.

Muizzu said both countries are working to expedite and conclude several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), particularly in defence and other strategic sectors.

He also praised Malaysia’s leadership in the halal industry and digital economy, noting that the Maldives is eager to explore collaboration in emerging technological fields.

On other aspects of the discussions, Muizzu highlighted the Maldives’ commitment to climate action, including its target to generate 33 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2028 and the planting of five million trees.

“The Maldives economy and livelihoods are heavily dependent on the sustainability of our fragile environment.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister (Anwar) about the importance of accessible global adaptation finance for vulnerable countries such as the Maldives, struggling with the disproportionate brunt of the ill effects of climate change,” he said.

Muizzu also expressed full support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year, emphasising the importance of deepening bilateral ties through high-level exchanges and cooperation.

“The Maldives will remain a true friend of Malaysia, committed to our shared vision of development, peace and stability, and I wish both our nations continued harmony, progress and prosperity,” Muizzu concluded.