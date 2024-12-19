KUALA LUMPUR: The government agrees that Malaysia needs to do more than just issue protest notes to countries involved in the South China Sea territorial dispute.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Mohamad Alamin emphasised that negotiations and bilateral discussions must also be strengthened and enhanced to resolve any arising issues.

“I agree that it’s not just about protest notes. Bilateral consultations and discussions, as well as face-to-face meetings, need to be intensified so that we can discuss matters like ‘siblings’ to resolve and clarify any issues.

“Our approach should focus on soft power and soft skills in handling such controversial matters, to avoid escalating tensions,“ he said during a question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Mohamad was responding to former Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman’s comment during the session that issuing protest notes is not a solution to the South China Sea territorial dispute, as they only serve as a record for the parties involved.

Drawing from his experience, using Vietnam as an example, Anifah stated that the country remained Malaysia’s strongest ally in the South China Sea territorial dispute due to his consistent approach emphasising bilateral discussions.

“There’s nothing more important than bilateral relations; I’m on a phone-call basis with most, if not all, ASEAN ministers. If there’s a slight issue, we call before it becomes public or goes to the press.

“The key point I want to emphasise is you can’t solve the problem with protest notes. Go knock on their doors and say, ‘Can we sit down and talk?’ That way, it doesn’t become a bigger problem,“ said Anifah.

Earlier, in response to an additional question from Senator Datuk Bobbey Suan regarding the implications of the Philippine government’s new law, which involves claims over Sabah and maps that violate its maritime boundaries, Mohamad said the government would not compromise on the matter and had already issued a protest note in response.

He emphasised that Sabah, a state that joined Malaysia in 1963, had exercised its right to self-determination in joining the federation, as recognised by the United Nations.

“Therefore, the Philippines has no right to claim Sabah as its own. In this context, after consulting all relevant agencies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a protest note to the Philippines regarding the recently passed laws, as they do not align with the spirit of international law and infringe upon our maritime boundaries,“ he said.