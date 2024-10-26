M’sia, Vietnam to strenghten relations ahead of 10th Anniversary of strategic partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: Vietnam has expressed its desire for the strategic relationship with Malaysia to be further strengthened, especially ahead of the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ strategic partnership in 2025, said Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said that the matter was among the key outcomes of his courtesy visit to Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh in Hanoi yesterday.

Johari said the meeting also discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation between both countries as well as steps to strengthen it in the future.

“We also discussed the preparations for the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), to be hosted by Malaysia next year, focusing on efforts to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, clean energy, and cultural exchange to strengthen a more inclusive and sustainable ASEAN bond,“ he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“In this meeting, we both expressed our appreciation for the long-standing good relations that have been established between our two countries.”

Johari is also confident that the visit can strengthen the foundation of bilateral relations and serve as a catalyst for more active parliamentary diplomacy efforts and stronger regional integration, in line with Malaysia’s goal as the host of AIPA and to bring ASEAN towards a more progressive and united direction.

Johari, who is the new president of AIPA 46, is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam since Oct 23 at the invitation of his counterpart Tran Thanh Man.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Malaysian Parliament today, Johari also expressed confidence that the target of US$18 billion in bilateral trade between Malaysia and Vietnam by 2025 will be achieved in a balanced manner.

According to the statement, Chính also expressed support for Malaysian investors in the republic and encouraged Vietnamese companies to explore new investment opportunities in Malaysia, particularly in the technology and digital transformation sectors.

“In conjunction with this visit, Johari also attended a session of the Vietnam National Assembly Conference and discussed with Man the opportunities to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and enhance legislative relations between the two countries,” according to the statement.

“Johari also held an important meeting with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to discuss security issues, defence cooperation and maritime stability in the East Sea, in line with the commitment of both countries to maintain regional peace.”