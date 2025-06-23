Taiwan-based tech innovators eye expansion in Malaysian market

KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwan-based tech innovators Datavideo Technologies (S) Pte Ltd and Jian Ling Technology Co Ltd are eyeing expansion in the Malaysian market.

At Taiwan Expo 2025, Datavideo Technologies managing director (Asia-Pacific) Frank YC Lin said the company is tapping into Malaysia’s rising demand for video content.

“Malaysia is still a relatively new market for us. We only set up our office here four to six years ago. But over the next 10 to 20 years, we expect steady growth. The demand for video content is only increasing.

“Our systems are already used in government, healthcare, education, and event production. For example, Sukma recently purchased Datavideo equipment for Sukma Games (Malaysia Games),” he told SunBiz.

He said video has become the dominant tool for communication replacing traditional paper-based methods in marketing and branding.

“We see video being used across so many different applications, and Datavideo provides the solutions for all of them. That’s why we’re part of the Taiwan Excellence programme. We’re confident our growth will continue, even if the market shifts.”

Datavideo manufactures broadcast and AV products for live video production, focusing on portable solutions and cost-effective modular systems that allow customers to build integrated setups tailored to their needs. Its camera range includes broadcast-quality PTZ units with digital, analogue, and HDBaseT connectivity.

At the expo, the company is showcaseing the ShowCast 100, a 4-channel, 4K all-in-one studio using AI.

“These cameras can auto-track a designated person from up to 30 metres away. It means during an event, one person can manage everything, switching and camera operations, without needing a full crew. It can also control up to three cameras. As AI is a key trend now, its PTZ cameras and switchers are equipped with AI tracking capabilities. We’re aligning our products with this trend to make content production more efficient,” he said.

Datavideo clients include broadcasters TV3, RTM, and Astro, as well as education institutions such as USIM and Unisza.

Meanwhile, medical device firm Jian Ling Technology Co Ltd CEO Gary Liu is also exploring opportunities to expand into the Malaysian market.

“Malaysia’s economy and healthcare industry have grown rapidly. It’s a promising market, and we’re actively looking for reliable agents or distribution partners to enter together.”

Although the products have not yet been certified for use in Malaysia, Liu is confident about the regulatory pathway.

“We already have FDA Class 2 approval in the United States, so I don’t think it will be difficult to obtain Malaysian certification.”

Liu said that the product’s benefits go beyond aesthetics as it can be useful in cancer recovery.

“Our machine helps improve that environment by enhancing oxygen delivery, making treatment more effective. Patients who use it 24 hours after chemotherapy have shown stronger resilience. It helps the drug penetrate the tumor area better.”

Founded in 2006, Jian Ling is a Class 2 FDA-certified medical device manufacturer that originally started as an electronics contract manufacturer.

The company has since pivoted toward healthcare and wellness, building its own R&D capabilities across hardware, firmware, software, mobile apps, and cloud platforms.

Jian Ling’s two flagship offerings are the HydroLight High-Penetration Detox Capsule and the SmartMotion Smart Fitness/Health/Rehabilitation Management System.