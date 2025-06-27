Maal Hijrah 1447H celebrated nationwide with unity and reflection

KUALA LUMPUR: The nationwide Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M celebration saw grand events across eight states and the federal capital, emphasising unity, reflection, and religious devotion.

Activities included religious talks, Quran recitations, and awards for outstanding contributions to Islam and the nation.

In Kuala Lumpur, nearly 8,000 attendees gathered at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, graced the event alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In his royal address, Sultan Ibrahim cautioned against using Islam for political gain.

The National Tokoh Maal Hijrah award was presented to former Johor Mufti Datuk Dr Nooh Gadot, while Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah, received the International Maal Hijrah Figure award.

This year’s theme, ‘Membangun Ummah MADANI,’ urged Muslims to embrace the values of Prophet Muhammad’s hijrah for a balanced society.

In Pahang, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah attended the state-level celebration at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah.

Former Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman was honoured as the state’s Maal Hijrah Figure.

Melaka’s event at Al-Hakeem Mosque saw Datuk Azmar Talib named Maal Hijrah Figure for 2025.

He expressed his commitment to uplifting the Muslim economy, particularly for the underprivileged.

Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah called for emulating hijrah values to address modern challenges.

Sabah’s celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre honoured veteran politician Datuk Datu Amir Kahar Datu Mustapha and former newsreader Datuk Seri Norsuadah Basah.

Johor emphasised holistic development with its theme ‘Membangun Ummah Maju Johor,’ while Terengganu’s event highlighted progressive Islamic values.

Penang’s celebration, led by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, reinforced the national theme.

In Sarawak, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg urged Muslims to be agents of change, aligning with the state’s vision of progress and prosperity.