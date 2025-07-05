MABIC boosts STEM literacy in Tamil schools nationwide

BANGI: The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Literacy Empowerment initiative for Tamil National-Type Schools (SJKT), known as Ariviyal Ainthiram, implemented by the Malaysian Biotechnology Information Centre (MABIC), has benefited nearly 79,000 students from 525 SJKTs nationwide.

With an allocation of RM698,227 from Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA), Ariviyal Ainthiram focuses on raising awareness and interest among SJKT students in STEM.

MITRA Special Task Force Committee chairman, P. Prabakaran, said MABIC had received the MITRA grant to implement various STEM-related programmes, including science quiz competitions and the publication of the Petri Dish science newspaper, which was also distributed to all 525 SJKTs.

“The programme, known as ‘Ariviyal Ainthiram,’ is implemented in two components, running from October 2023 to July 2025. The first component involves the distribution of Petri Dish newspapers, which include a special Tamil-language insert focused on STEM literacy.

“The highlight of this programme is the ‘Who Wants to Be a Scientist’ competition, held today, featuring 90 top students selected from over 2,000 participants nationwide for the science quiz. The final round was conducted in an interactive format and judged by academic experts from several local universities,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the final round of the ‘Who Wants to Be a Scientist’ competition at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

According to Prabakaran, the Ariviyal Ainthiram’s success also reflects the capability of grant recipients who adhere to the application guidelines and implement the programme in line with the specified requirements.

“Many have failed to secure the MITRA grant because they did not follow the basic guidelines. However, MABIC has proven that when the application process is done correctly and the programme is implemented effectively, the results can be very impressive,” he said.

Meanwhile, MABIC executive director Dr Mahaletchumy Arujanan expressed her appreciation to MITRA for the allocation, which has enabled MABIC to implement the STEM literacy programme for the target group.

“MABIC not only aims to deliver the newspaper to Tamil schools, but we also want it to be read and fully utilised. From there, we hope it will spark greater interest in STEM and encourage students to seek out other STEM-related resources. That is MABIC’s main goal.

“We also want SJKT students to understand that STEM fields are increasingly becoming viable and attractive career choices, and we want to prepare them for that,” she said. - Bernama