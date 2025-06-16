MACC, AKPS, and KLIA IPD strengthen security control ahead of ASEAN-PAC meeting in October

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has strengthened security cooperation with the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport District Police Headquarters (KLIA IPD) to ensure the smooth running of the 21st Principals Meeting of the ASEAN-Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) scheduled to take place from Oct 28-30 in Kuala Lumpur.

It said the conference will gather heads of anti-corruption agencies from ASEAN countries and representatives of international organisations, and will serve as an important platform to strengthen regional strategic networks in fighting corruption.

“Among the main agenda of the conference will be the presentation and ratification of the ASEAN-PAC Action Plan 2026–2029, as a continuation of the previous plan for 2023-2025. This action plan will serve as the main reference document in strengthening the joint direction towards regional integrity and transparency,“ according to the statement.

Additionally, the MACC said several programmes on the sidelines of the meeting are also planned, and these include interactive dialogue sessions and capacity development workshops targeting enforcement officers from ASEAN member countries.

“The ASEAN-PAC commitment is also in line with the provisions of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), thereby strengthening the efforts of ASEAN countries in formulating stricter and more effective policies and laws against corruption,“ said the statement.

The MACC Security Division made a strategic courtesy visit to AKPS and the KLIA IPD on June 11 as an initial step to strengthen security cooperation for the ASEAN-PAC event.

Among the main topics discussed were the coordination of security controls for the arrival and movement of delegates, standard operating procedures (SOP) at KLIA, and comprehensive security measures during the conference.