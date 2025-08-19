Kelantan TRW coach warns against complacency after FA Cup win

KELANTAN The Real Warriors (TRW) head coach E. Elavarasan has cautioned his players against complacency following their 3-1 win over KL City FC in the FA Cup first leg.

Elavarasan stressed that the victory at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium was not decisive, with the second leg set for mid-September at KL City FC’s home ground.

“A big win in the first leg doesn’t guarantee anything, as anything can happen in the away match,” he said during the post-match press conference.

Captain Ifedayo Omosuyi netted twice in the 4th and 14th minutes, while Sean Selvaraj added a third goal in the 62nd minute for Kelantan TRW.

KL City FC’s Syamer Kutty Abba scored a late consolation in the 85th minute to keep their hopes alive.

Elavarasan urged his squad to shift focus to their Super League clash against Sabah FC on Aug 23 before preparing for the FA Cup return leg.

KL City FC coach Vidakovic Risto remained optimistic, stating his team could overturn the deficit with a 2-0 win in the second leg.

“We still have 90 minutes to fight, and I trust my players to deliver,” Risto said. - Bernama