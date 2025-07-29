MACC arrests retired, senior police officers in RM110,000 bribe case

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Pahang has detained two senior police officers and a retired policeman for allegedly accepting bribes totalling RM110,000.

The suspects were reportedly involved in shielding drug and ketum distribution activities in the state.

A source revealed that the three men, aged between their 30s and 50s, were arrested around 8.30 pm yesterday while giving statements at the MACC Temerloh branch.

Investigations uncovered that four individuals had allegedly conspired in the illegal activities from 2022 to 2024.

“One suspect is believed to have received monthly bribes of RM4,000 to RM5,000 via bank transfers before distributing the money to others,” the source said.

One individual has been released on bail, while the remaining three are under a seven-day remand until August 4, as ordered by the Temerloh Magistrate’s Court.

Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud confirmed the arrests, stating the case is being probed under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama