PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested six individuals for being allegedly involved in the submission of false claims totalling about RM15 million for the procurement of the C4i (Command, Control, Communication and Computer Integration) system maintenance contract.

A source within the commission said that the six, five men and a woman, aged 30 to 50s, including a company director, a chief financial officer (CFO) and two police personnel, were arrested around 8 pm yesterday when they showed up to provide their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspects were believed to have committed the act between 2022 and 2025 by conspiring to submit false claims worth about RM15 million, with a part of the component work at the support service not being implemented according to contract stipulations.

“The entire value of the C4i project is estimated to be about RM70 million that was given to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and managed by the Home Ministry (KDN),” they said.

The source added that searches were also conducted at 15 locations, including the KDN and several companies in Johor, Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

“The commission seized four luxury vehicles worth about RM1.3 million and froze 51 bank accounts - 30 personal accounts and 21 owned by 10 companies - for a total value of about RM3.5 million, ... along with cash in various currencies, RM9,000, USUS$388, 2,340 in Saudi riyals, 1,789 in Qatari riyals, 15,055 dirhams and 21,219 Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT), with nine mobile phones,” the MACC source said, adding that the suspects have been remanded for seven days till April 30.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.