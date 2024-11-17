MACC calls up five Sabah state reps over alleged mineral project scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned five Sabah state assemblymen to provide statements regarding an alleged corruption case involving a mineral project in the state.

In a statement today, the MACC said it had received a complaint about a businessman suspected of involvement in the corruption allegations related to the project.

“Preliminary investigations into the complaint have uncovered information linking several Sabah state assemblymen with the alleged corruption case involving the businessman in question.

“To date, five state assemblymen have been called in for statements, and investigations are actively ongoing,” the statement said.

The MACC urged the public to refrain from speculating about the case and to allow authorities to conduct their investigations transparently and thoroughly.

Recently, a news portal reported on several video recordings allegedly showing state assemblymen receiving hundreds of thousands of ringgit to support a company’s application for a project in the state.

The discussions in the videos involved a businessman, whose face was not visible, reportedly asking politicians, including senior officials, to return the money as the project licence had been revoked.