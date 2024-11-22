MACC continues probe into late Tun Daim’s assets

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is continuing its investigation and tracing the financial trail of assets linked to the late Tun Daim Zainuddin and his family.

In a statement today, the MACC said the probe continues despite the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court’s decision last Wednesday to acquit and discharge Tun Daim of charges related to his failure to comply with a notice under Section 254 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

“This investigation also involves the late Tun Daim’s wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Kadir, and his family members, focusing on the acquisition of overseas assets.

“The tracing of financial trails abroad is actively underway with the cooperation of international agencies,” the statement added.

The MACC explained that the media statement aimed to clarify and address various baseless and misleading allegations circulating in the media and on social media concerning this issue.

The commission also urged the public to refrain from speculating on the case and to allow the authorities to carry out their duties without interference.

In February 2023, the MACC opened several investigation papers based on findings from the Pandora Papers, leading to a probe into the Ministry of Finance during Tun Daim’s tenure as finance minister.

Following this, the MACC issued a notice to Tun Daim on June 7, 2023, requiring him to declare all his assets in Malaysia and abroad in writing and under oath within 30 days.

However, Tun Daim requested extensions five times, with the last request made on Nov 14, 2023, to complete the asset declaration.

On Jan 29 this year, Tun Daim was charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009 for failing to comply with the final notice by not declaring around 70 properties and a bank account.

After his passing, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Wednesday acquitted and discharged the former finance minister of the charges.

Judge Azura Alwi issued the order under Section 254(3) of the CPC after Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin informed the court that the prosecution did not intend to proceed with the case.