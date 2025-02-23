PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained four officers linked to the former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to Berita Harian, MACC sources confirmed the arrest of the four officers and have since obtained a remand order against them at the Putrajaya Magistrates’ court, yesterday.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Irza Zulaikha for five days beginning last Friday for three individuals, while another individual was remanded for three days and released today.

MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, confirmed the matter to the Malay daily, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16a of the MACC Act.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri was hospitalised after collapsing at his residence.

His press secretary, Azran Fitri Abdul Rahim confirmed the incident and stated that Ismail Sabri is currently in stable condition.

“I was informed that Datuk Seri (Ismail) collapsed at home and was taken to the hospital around 2.30 am for treatment,“ he told Bernama.

He urged the public to pray for the health of the Bera MP.

Ismail Sabri served as the ninth prime minister from 2021 to 2022.