PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been hospitalised after collapsing at his residence early this morning.

His press secretary, Azran Fitri Abdul Rahim confirmed the incident and stated that Ismail Sabri is currently in stable condition.

“I was informed that Datuk Seri (Ismail) collapsed at home and was taken to the hospital around 2.30 am for treatment,“ he told Bernama.

He urged the public to pray for the health of the Bera MP.

Ismail Sabri served as the ninth prime minister from 2021 to 2022.

In a Facebook post later, Azran Fitri said that Ismail Sabri fully regained consciousness this afternoon but still requires close medical observation and is not allowed to receive visitors for the time being until his health recovers.

“Only close family members are allowed to visit him,“ he said, while also expressing gratitude to everyone who has prayed for the former prime minister’s recovery so that he may return to full health.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, in a posting on his Facebook, offered prayers for Ismail Sabri’s recovery and well-being.