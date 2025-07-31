MACC detains six cops over RM12,000 bribery in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Pahang has detained six police officers for seven days over allegations of soliciting and accepting bribes worth RM12,000. The bribes were reportedly taken to avoid legal action in a ketum juice possession case.

Magistrate Khamisah Ismail approved the remand order until August 6 after the MACC filed its application at the Temerloh Magistrate’s Court. Sources revealed that the suspects, aged between 30 and 50, were arrested at around 9 pm yesterday after appearing at the MACC’s Temerloh branch to provide statements.

“The case originated when the officers arrested five individuals in Temerloh in May for suspected ketum juice possession. One of the suspects allegedly received the bribe in cash through a middleman,“ a source said.

Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud confirmed the arrests, stating that the case is being probed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama