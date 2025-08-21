MACC develops anti-corruption learning for preschool students with universities

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is developing anti-corruption learning elements for preschool students through collaboration with two local universities.

Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the initiative is being created with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris and Universiti Utara Malaysia.

“The aim is to instil from an early age the understanding that corruption is a bad thing,“ he said during a special media session.

The programme will use mediums that are easy for young children to understand, such as comics and digital content.

Azam revealed that the proposal will be submitted to the Ministry of Education in a simplified form suitable for preschoolers.

Meanwhile, the commission welcomes collaboration with local filmmakers to produce movies highlighting its anti-corruption efforts.

Three production companies have already expressed interest in creating such films.

Azam suggested several interesting success cases that could be adapted into films with clear storylines and strong anti-corruption messages.

He emphasised that lead actors should be well-known to attract greater public attention to these important productions. – Bernama