MACC enhances anti-corruption operations with AI and digital systems

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is intensifying its anti-graft campaign through artificial intelligence and digital systems to speed up investigations and improve governance.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya stated that corruption has evolved beyond traditional methods into digital transactions involving cryptocurrencies and offshore accounts.

He explained that artificial intelligence serves as a strategic tool that empowers the commission to become more agile and efficient without replacing human investigators.

AI enables investigators to filter thousands of financial files within minutes while detecting unusual transactions and analysing potential conflicts of interest.

Platforms such as Sentinel: Criminal Intelligence Analytics have reduced investigation periods from years to just months according to the deputy commissioner.

The technology functions as an early warning system capable of detecting lavish lifestyles and identifying high-risk public projects.

Ahmad Khusairi, who also serves as MACC’s Chief Information Officer, highlighted various digital systems introduced to enhance service management and internal communications.

These systems include centralised management of complaints and corruption reports along with digital case item management and officer performance monitoring.

The commission utilises specialised systems to coordinate information with other agencies regarding corruption risk management and organisational anti-corruption plans.

MACC has introduced a virtual officer avatar called SARA on TikTok to deliver anti-corruption messages to the public through social media.

The commission’s AI-driven media management has received recognition including a Gold Award at the 5th ASEAN PR Excellence Awards 2025.

Combining AI with blockchain technology creates pathways to absolute transparency in public procurement systems and subsidy distribution.

Ahmad Khusairi emphasised that AI strengthens human efforts against corruption while maintaining public confidence in governance systems.

The commission acknowledges data security risks associated with digital technology and has implemented strict governance policies to address them.

Multi-layered cybersecurity protection systems and regular human review mechanisms form part of these enhanced controls.

MACC applies various AI technologies including Open-Source Intelligence tools and Natural Language Processing for profiling and digital information detection.

AI-based software automatically detects errors such as invalid account numbers or formatting mistakes in financial documents.

The technology assists in analysing unorganised data by generating dashboard displays and network maps for behavioural pattern identification.

Software including Adobe Acrobat Pro DC and ABBYY FineReader help convert image scans into searchable and analysable digital text efficiently.

Digital systems like the Complaint Management System and Corruption Reporting Information System enable centralised management of corruption reports.

The Exhibit Management System digitally handles case items while the MACC Fingerprint Information System manages digital fingerprints of offenders.

Key Performance Indicators for officers are tracked through the MACCKPI and Integrity Screening System according to the deputy commissioner.

Coordination with other agencies occurs through systems known as OACP and CRM for corruption risk management and anti-corruption plan development.

The commission introduced the MACC National Governance Committee Reporting System to coordinate ministerial-level governance committee reports.

Agency Integrity Management System serves as a monitoring and reporting system for integrity units across public agencies.

The PenMas Reporting Information and Database system manages and monitors prevention and education activities throughout the country. – Bernama