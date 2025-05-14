MACC focuses on ensuring competency, integrity among officers

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is committed to ensuring that its officers, especially those who have yet to be confirmed in service, meet established competency standards.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Management and Professionalism) Datuk Junipah Wandi said the goal is to nurture skilled and knowledgeable officers and uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethics.

“This initiative aims to build a strong foundation for MACC’s human capital from the early stages of their careers,” she said in a statement today.

She also noted that MACC, in partnership with Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) and the Prime Minister’s Department, is conducting a study on the impact of training for MACC officers three years after their placement.

The study evaluates the effectiveness of officers’ training in real-world scenarios. Its findings will help refine MACC’s training modules and further develop officers’ competencies.