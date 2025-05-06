KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-three foreign workers were injured when a factory bus they were travelling in skidded and overturned this morning at Jalan P/6, Section 13, Bandar Baru Bangi.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call at 6.59 am, after which 13 personnel and three emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

“Eight of the injured workers were taken to Kajang Hospital and Serdang Hospital for further treatment, while the remaining victims were treated at the scene by Ministry of Health ambulance personnel,” he said in a statement today.

He added that 11 other foreign workers on the bus did not sustain any injuries.

The operation was led by Senior Fire Officer II Rahamat Sabarudin, with personnel from the Bangi and Kajang Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP) involved in the response.