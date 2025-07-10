MACC IO reports money given to Lim Guan Eng in Penang tunnel case

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer testified in court that he reported to superiors regarding money allegedly given to former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Senior Superintendent Ng Heng Jun stated that Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, former director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, disclosed payments made to both G. Gnanaraja and Lim during a fraud investigation in 2019.

Ng clarified that while Zarul provided general details about the funds given to Lim, he was not directly involved in that specific investigation.

“I informed MACC superiors, and they assured a special probe would follow,“ he said during re-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh.

The case involves a RM6.3 billion Penang infrastructure project.

The witness confirmed he did not prevent Zarul from testifying about the payments to Lim.

“I wanted to avoid mixing evidence between the two separate cases,“ Ng explained.

Lim faces multiple charges, including allegedly accepting RM3.3 million in bribes linked to the project between 2011 and 2017.

Additional charges accuse Lim of soliciting a 10% profit share from Zarul’s company and improperly disposing of state land worth RM208.8 million.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi resumes on July 22. – Bernama