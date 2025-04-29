KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently held a bilateral meeting with the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta to further strengthen ties between the two agencies.

In a statement, the MACC said that the meeting, held in conjunction with its visit to the KPK from April 22 to 24, provided both sides with an opportunity to share insights and develop strategies to enhance cooperation, particularly in operational matters.

The MACC delegation was led by its deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, while the KPK delegation was headed by Agus Joko Pramono.

Also present were MACC Anti-Money Laundering Division director Norhaizam Muhammad; MACC Financial Analysis Division director Mohd Azwan Ramli, MACC Investigation Division deputy director Yuhafiz Mohd Salleh and MACC Intelligence Division deputy director Mohamed Reemos Khan Fajarul Rahman.

According to the statement, Ahmad Khusairi highlighted the importance of this bilateral cooperation in the fight against cross-border corruption, particularly in areas such as information exchange.

“Both the MACC and KPK delegations agreed on the need for continuous cooperation to combat the increasingly complex corruption crimes that transcend national borders,” it said.

Meanwhile, Agus Joko Pramono stressed the importance of cross-border cooperation to ensure effective investigations, particularly in identifying the modus operandi and increasingly sophisticated money laundering crimes.