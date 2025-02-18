MACC officer denies getting fast-tracked promotion due to Najib investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer today denied that his fast-tracked promotion within the commission was due to his investigation, which was allegedly favourable to the then Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Fikri Ab Rahim, 50, who has served as the Director of Anti-Money Laundering and Forfeiture of Properties Division of the MACC, also denied that the agency’s visit to Saudi Arabia in November 2015 was part of the plan to help the former premier.

“My promotion was determined by the MACC chief commissioner at that time, Tan Sri Abu Kassim,” he said during cross-examination by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib in Najib’s trial over allegations of misappropriating RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds.

Ahmad Akram: Can I say that you were a rising star in the MACC?

Fikri: I do get promoted rather quickly.

Ahmad Akram: Within just 11 to 12 years, you have been promoted right up to JUSA C (Jawatan Utama Sector Awam C) due to your quality of work and within your team, you are the first to reach that level.

Fikri: I believe so.

Meanwhile, during reexamination by Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Fikri explained that his promotion took place while the investigation into 1MDB was still ongoing.

“I was a Grade 54 officer during the Saudi Arabia trip. I was promoted to JUSA C in 2017. I don’t think Datuk Seri Najib had anything to do with my promotion,” he said.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Najib faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to receive RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial resumes on Thursday.