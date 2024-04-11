MACC raids four business premises in probe over Khazanah, PNB’s investment loss

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided the office of a local fashion business, along with three other business premises today, in the probe into significant investment losses incurred by Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

In a post shared on MACC’s official TikTok account, the agency revealed that the operation was conducted as part of the investigation into the loss of public funds, totalling RM43.9 million.

The 58-second video clip shows MACC officers arriving at the office of the online fashion business, here, and conducting inspections and interviews.

The post also shared that the investigation was carried out under Section 18 of the MACC Act, although details regarding the locations of the other premises, which were raided simultaneously, were not disclosed.

Bernama is currently seeking additional information regarding the raid.

On Saturday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki assured the public that the inquiry into the investment losses related to Khazanah and PNB, involving the online fashion business, would be carried out impartially and professionally.