Mother’s self-esteem shapes children’s education attitude, expert says

IPOH: A mother’s self-esteem significantly shapes children’s attitude towards education according to Universiti Sains Malaysia expert Associate Professor Dr Aziah Ismail.

She explained that mothers with high self-esteem possess confidence and positively influence their children’s psychological development.

“This includes shaping their interests and motivating them to succeed in life,“ she said.

Aziah shared these findings during her presentation on maternal leadership’s influence on children’s learning motivation in Perak.

Children observing confident mothers are more likely to adopt similar traits and learn that success begins with self-belief.

“Mothers with healthy self-esteem are better able to recognise and support their children’s interests, without doubting themselves or making unnecessary comparisons with others,“ she added.

These mothers tend to guide children in setting realistic and meaningful life goals according to the research.

Children’s motivation to succeed is often influenced by the emotional and mental support provided by mothers.

“When mothers believe in themselves, it becomes easier for them to instil confidence in their children,“ Aziah noted.

Parents’ motivation towards children’s education is a key factor in family development involving both internal and external encouragement.

Children with strong academic motivation see school as engaging and beneficial rather than just an obligation.

“They attend with the eagerness to learn and enhance their skills while understanding education builds future opportunities,“ she explained.

Perak State Executive Councillor Datuk Salbiah Mohamed said the state government has undertaken various studies to equip mothers with knowledge for family leadership.

The state is working strategically with stakeholders to disseminate research-based information on family development.

“This study ensures that our decisions are guided by data rather than hearsay,“ Salbiah stated.

She added that data-driven approaches enable designing impactful programs addressing root causes of family issues. – Bernama