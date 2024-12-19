PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has demonstrated the competency of its digital forensic laboratory by obtaining the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation Certificate from the Department of Standards Malaysia.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, in a statement today, said the accreditation was conferred upon MACC’s Digital Forensic Division (BFT) on Nov 13 under the Malaysian Laboratory Accreditation Scheme.

He said the accreditation serves as a benchmark for the technical capabilities of the MACC’s BFT in producing accurate forensic analysis results while adhering to management systems, analytical method validation, process control, and laboratory staff competency standards.

“With this accreditation, our digital forensic analysis results are not only recognised in Malaysia but are also acknowledged globally, paving the way for cross-border collaboration in investigations and research,“ he said.

Azam added that the accreditation covers forensics for computer, audio, video, images, mobile phones, stamp impressions and document handwriting modification.

“With this achievement, BFT now has the mandate to ensure all digital forensic analysis processes comply with the established standards,“ he said.