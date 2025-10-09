MACC seeks stronger integrity commitment in Budget 2026

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission hopes tomorrow’s Budget 2026 presentation will demonstrate the government’s firm commitment to integrity and corruption issues.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated this firmness is crucial for enabling all enforcement agencies to work together comprehensively against corruption and public fund leakages.

“We will continue our efforts to recover government funds that have been lost,“ he said at the 2025 Anti-Corruption Convention organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Organisation.

Azam expressed hope for clear government resolve on integrity and anti-corruption issues during tomorrow’s budget presentation.

He also mentioned potential empowerment of enforcement agencies nationwide beyond just MACC.

“That is why, earlier this year, I announced that MACC’s focus would be on reducing leakages and targeting syndicated cases involving significant financial losses to the nation,“ he said.

Azam revealed this year’s strategy also centres on recovering stolen or misappropriated public funds.

This approach aligns with MACC’s commitment to combat corruption systematically and effectively.

National Anti-Financial Crime Centre director-general Datuk Seri Shamshun Bahrin Mohd Jamil also attended the convention as PAKAR adviser.

Budget 2026 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – Bernama