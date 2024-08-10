MACC seeks woman to assist graft probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking the public’s help to locate a woman to assist in an ongoing corruption investigation.

The MACC, in a statement, identified the individual as Nourish Alieya Antasha Abdullah, 23, whose last known address is in Taman Johor Jaya, Johor Bahru, Johor.

Those with any information regarding her whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Muhammad Hafiz Zainuddin at 03-8891 1156 or 017-369 3142, or via email at hafiz.zainuddin@sprm.gov.my.